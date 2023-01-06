400-yr-old Nahers of city listed as Water Heritage Sites of India

Aurangabad:

Here is good news for heritage lovers and citizens as the union Ministry of Jal Shakti today declared the historic aqueducts - Naher-e-Ambari and Naher-e-Panchakki - as ‘Water Heritage Sites’ along with 73 other significant water heritage structures/sites of India.

This is a major development for Aurangabad as its 400-year-old water system will now be preserved and will gain much-needed international attention and importance to them.

It may be noted that, in 2021, the former administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) A K Pandey pursued the demand for inclusion of the city’s nahers in the Jal Shakti Mission. Later on, the current administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari and his team made an impressive presentation before the concerned ministry. Hence the efforts got paid off.