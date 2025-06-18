41 new professional colleges & courses to be started in M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 41 new professional colleges and courses will be launched in Marahtwada for the academic year 2025-26.

There are 573 colleges in eight districts of Marathwada, which fall within the jurisdiction of the Joint Director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). The colleges offer 17 different diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses in Pharmacy, Engineering and Technology, Computer Science, Hotel Management, Management, and Architecture.

The different authorities and bodies like the All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) invite applications every for the new colleges, courses and additional divisions.

The office of JD received a proposal from 41 education societies of the region to start new courses and colleges from the 2025-26 academic year. The JD officer forwards the proposals to the State Government after the verification and inspection. The Government approves new colleges and courses on the basis of the remarks of the regional office of DTE.

Joint Director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Dr K B Ladhane said that the proposals for the new colleges and courses were sent to the State Government.

“The State Government is the final authority to approve and release the list of the new institutes for the region,” he added.

Proposed new colleges & courses in AY 2025-26

Following are the new colleges and courses to be started in 2025-26 after the approval

Courses to be approved by AICTE

1.BE/BTech--- six

2. Diploma polytechnic-three

3. BCA -two

4. MBA -three

5. MCA-three

Courses to be approved by PCI

1.B. Pharmacy-seven

2. D.Pharmacy- 17