41 per cent of children in Phulambri vaccinated

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

The health department in the Phulambri teshil is vaccinating children in the age group of 15 to 18 years and 41 per cent of them have been vaccinated. There are a total of 9000 beneficiaries studying in 65 schools of 9th to 12th standard in the tehsil under this campaign. These beneficiaries are being vaccinated from January 3. In last 6 days 3,732 students have been vaccinated.

Beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years are being vaccinated with Covaxin vaccine and those under 18 years of age are being given Covishield. The supply of covaxin is low and vaccination can be completed immediately if vaccine is available in ample stock. Over 3,000 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the last six days, informed Dr Prasanna Bhale.