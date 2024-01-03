412 teachers deprive of 3 months salaries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment has prevailed amongst the 412 teachers of municipal corporation schools as they have been deprived of their salaries for the last three months. Meanwhile, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) officials have clarified that they have not received funds to release their salaries from the state government.

The CSMC runs 65 schools having a strength of 18,000 students in them. Meanwhile, the CSMC is making drastic changes to strengthen the education system. A sum of Rs 63 crores is spent on facelifting selected 50 civic schools. Besides, a Guru App has been launched to reduce the dropout ratio and keep a track on the attendance of the students and the teachers. The teachers are also playing a vital role in enhancing the educational standard of their respective schools and the students studying in them. The results of 10th standard were outstanding in some schools. Despite putting in all their efforts, the teachers claimed that they have been deprived of their salaries since October.

It may be noted that 50 per cent share of the salary is received from the state government and 50 per cent share is given by the CSMC. The state government has developed a state-of-the-art software where the CSMC has to deposit its 50 pc share. However, the officers mistakenly deposited the share in another bank account. This led to chaos, said the sources in the education department.

When inquired, the deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad said that she is not aware of the technicalities.

The teachers grieved that they have taken home loans and vehicle loans from the banks. Due to the delay in their salaries they are unable to repay their installments of the loans.