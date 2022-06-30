42 corona patients reported on Thursday

Aurangabad, June 30:

As many as, 42 new patients were reported on Thursday

28 patients were found in the city and 14 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 42 (City: 28, Rural: 14)

Total Patients: 1,70,109

Patients discharged: 18 (City: 13, Rural: 05)

Total Discharged: 1,66,204

Total Deaths: 3734 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 171

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,21,529

First Dose: 30,13,033

Second Dose: 23,16,000

Precaution Dose: 92,496