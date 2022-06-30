42 corona patients reported on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 30, 2022 10:30 PM 2022-06-30T22:30:10+5:30 2022-06-30T22:30:10+5:30
Aurangabad, June 30: As many as, 42 new patients were reported on Thursday 28 patients were found in the ...
Aurangabad, June 30:
As many as, 42 new patients were reported on Thursday
28 patients were found in the city and 14 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 42 (City: 28, Rural: 14)
Total Patients: 1,70,109
Patients discharged: 18 (City: 13, Rural: 05)
Total Discharged: 1,66,204
Total Deaths: 3734 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 171
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,21,529
First Dose: 30,13,033
Second Dose: 23,16,000
Precaution Dose: 92,496Open in app