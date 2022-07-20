42 corona patients reported on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 20, 2022 10:45 PM2022-07-20T22:45:02+5:302022-07-20T22:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 20: As many as, 42 new patients were reported on Monday, including 21 in city and 21 ...
As many as, 42 new patients were reported on Monday, including 21 in city and 21 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 42 (City: 21, Rural: 21)
Total Patients: 1,71,035
Patients discharged: 41 (City: 25, Rural: 16)
Total Discharged: 1,66,989
Total Deaths: 3739 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 307
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,98,701
First Dose: 30,29,707
Second Dose: 23,40,052
Precaution Dose: 1,28,942