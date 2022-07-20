42 corona patients reported on Wednesday

Aurangabad, July 20:

As many as, 42 new patients were reported on Monday, including 21 in city and 21 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 42 (City: 21, Rural: 21)

Total Patients: 1,71,035

Patients discharged: 41 (City: 25, Rural: 16)

Total Discharged: 1,66,989

Total Deaths: 3739 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 307

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,98,701

First Dose: 30,29,707

Second Dose: 23,40,052

Precaution Dose: 1,28,942