4.26 TMC water reaches Jayakwadi project

Water storage reaches 44.26 percent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the night of November 24, the government had to decide to release the rightful water to Marathwada through group of dams in Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. The Catchment Area Development Authority (CADA) officials informed that till today evening 4.26 TMC of water has entered the Jayakwadi Dam. Today, due to this water, the living water reserve of Jayakwadi dam is 44.26 percent, said superintending engineer SK Sabbinwar.

According to the principle of equal water distribution, the decision to release 8.6 TMC water to Marathwada this year from Darna, Bhandardara, Nilwande, Ozar, Mukne, Kadwa, Gangapur and Mula projects in Ahmednagar and Nashik districts was given by Santosh Tirmanwar, executive director of Godavari Marathwada Irrigation and Development Corporation on October 30. After this order, the leaders of Ahmednagar and Nashik districts started to protest against providing water to Marathwada. Some went to court. But the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court refused to stay the water release order. Even after this, as the decision to release water was not being implemented, a mass movement was organized on behalf of the people of Marathwada. The government had stopped the decision to release the water citing the Maratha agitation.

However, an order to release the water was issued on the night of December 24. After this order, water was released into the Godavari river. Sabbinwar informed that till today evening 4.26 TMC of water has arrived in Jayakwadi project. He mentioned that as a result the current water storage of Jayakwadi is 44.26 percent. He predicted that another quarter TMC of water will reach the Jayakwadi project by tomorrow.