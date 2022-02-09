43rd anniversary of Parshvanath temple celebrated

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The 43rd anniversary of the Shri Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Mandir Rajabazar was celebrated on Wednesday with great devotion and enthusiasm. Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev, Munishree Vimal Guptaji Gurudev, Vinay Guptaji Gurudev, Aryika Astashri Mataji, Dharmaguptaji Maharaj and community members were present. Thousands of devotees took darshan of Lord Shantinath on the occasion.

Panchayat president Lalit Patni hoisted the Dharma Dhwaj at 8 am. The Bhaktamar Vidhan and Shanti Vidhan were organised in the afternoon. The Mahaarti was performed at 7 pm by the Jain Tag and Swasti Group. Speaking on the occasion, Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev, said that devotion to Lord Shantinath is the only way to find peace. Devotees can do their devotion in any way. Devotion can be done with whatever is available to you. It should be prepared with pure hand and mind and should be offered to the Lord. He said that only devotion to God destroys evil. Trust secretary Ashok Ajmera, vice president Vinod Lohade, joint secretary Narendra Ajmera, MR Badjate, Kiran Pahade, Chandmal Chandiwal, Dr Ramesh Badjate, Prakash Ajmera and others were present.