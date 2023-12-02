43rd Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan begins in Gangapur

Sammelan president Dr Jagdish Kadam launches scathing attack on current state of affairs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The 43rd Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan commenced in Gangapur on Saturday, marked by a scathing critique of the current state of affairs by conference president Dr Jagdish Kadam. The conference's inauguration was held at Shri Muktanand College, Gangapur, and was presided over by Mandal president MLA Prakash Solanke.

Dr Kadam lamented the pervasiveness of issues like farmer suicides, unemployment, and women's oppression, emphasizing the lack of clear direction for the future. He decried the government's preoccupation with political maneuvers and its reluctance to engage in serious dialogue.

"The words principle and loyalty have become so ugly in the dictionary," Kadam remarked, underscoring the moral degradation he perceived in society. Despite the bleak outlook, Kadam acknowledged glimmers of hope emerging from those who challenge the system's brutality through non-violent means and advocate for the rights of the marginalized.

In a personal appeal, Kadam highlighted the discrimination faced by his relatives across the Panganga River, who are denied Kunbi reservations due to the riverine divide. He urged for an end to such discriminatory practices. Other dignitaries present included, Mandal president MLA Prakash Solanke, welcome president Laxmanrao Manal, coordinator MLC Satish Chavan, MLC Vikram Kale, MSP president Kautikrao Thale Patil and others. The event also witnessed the launch of the 'Muktangan' magazine.