45 K employees in M’wada on indefinite strike from today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 45,000 employees from Marathwada will join the State-wide indefinite strike beginning on March 14.

It may be noted that 17 lakh government and semi-Government staff members will launch an indefinite strike on Tuesday for the old pension scheme implementation.

Dr Devidas Jarare from Central Employees union said that the agitation would continue until their demand is not fulfilled.

He said that the decision to the indefinite strike was taken as the Government does not appear serious about their demand.

The employees of various Departments, including teaching and non-teaching, will participate in the agitation.

Those employees who joined the service after 2005 will retire in 2035. The number of employees too will reduce in the departments on their retirement.

The Government spends 24 per cent of the total revenue on employees salary and pension, if the old pension scheme is implemented, the expenses will increase up to 34 per cent. The employees' unions want to talk about the 10 per cent difference amount. Dr Jarare said that the agitation would be not withdrawn until the old pension scheme is implemented.

Strike in each district

All the employees will gather at the district place in all the districts at 10 am and will participate in the agitation. union leader Dr Jarare and State unit president of Talathi Sanghatna Anil Suryavanshi appealed to all the employees to gather in front of the district collector at 10 am on Tuesday.