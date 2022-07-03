45 schools get fund to complete 72 classrooms pending construction

Aurangabad, July 3:

The administrator of Zilla Parishad Nilesh Gatne made available Rs 1.69 crore fund to 45 schools of the district to complete the construction of 72 classrooms.

It may be noted that the schools building construction work was approved on December 7, 2017, under Samagra Shiksha Scheme

The first instalment was released on February 2, 2018, while the second instalment on February 20, 2018. The schools received the third instalment on March 11, 2019.

There were difficulties in the distribution of the last instalment. The construction of additional school rooms was halted because of a delay in the last instalment.

The headmasters of the schools were waiting for the fund.

Education Officer Jayashree Chavan along with CEO Nilesh Gatne distributed the grant to the headmasters through tehsils. Teachers' unions demanded that the now school level fund should be released immediately.

Nilesh Gatne said that the process of appointing architects for 17 model schools in the district is currently underway. “Priority will be given in ZP schools to provide not just basic facilities but also academic facilities.

The attention will be given to repair and construction works in schools. Apart from that, the focus is on quality improvement, attendance growth and survey of out-of-school children,” he said.

The tehsil-wise released fund is as follows

Tehsil- -----mber of schools - Classrooms - Amount (Rs)

Aurangabad---------10--------------17--------43,02,114

Vaijapur ------------- 10------------17--------46, 92,247

Gangapur--------------5----------- 10--------22,51,835

Paithan----------------4------------4----------6,77,899

Kannad -------------3--------------3----------99,909

Sillod------------------4-----------8-----------23,36,464

Soyegaon-------------3------------6-----------16, 94,720

Phulambri-------------4-----------5-----------5,72,496

Khuldabad-----------2------------2-----------3,01,916