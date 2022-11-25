47 including hotel owners, drunkards imposed Rs 2.3L fine

Aurangabad

District sessions court imposed fine of Rs 2.30 lakh on 47 persons including eight hotel owners and drunkards in various cases for serving and consuming liquor in the hotels without permit, informed the state excise department superintendent Santosh Zagade.

The excise department had initiated a drive against the hotels serving liquor illegally and the customers consuming it.

The owner of 'Hotel Rajnandini Dhaba' Shankar Parde and seven drunkards were arrested in Waluj area. The Gangapur court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the owner and Rs 500 each on the customers.

Sessions court imposed fine of Rs 37,500 on the owner of Hotel 'One and One' Deepak More (Mukundwadi, Cidco) and four drunkards.

Paithan first class court imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on the owner of 'Hotel Godawari' Mehmud Kasam Pathan (Bidkin) and four drunkards.

Session court imposed fine of Rs 54,500 on the owners of Hotel Sai Swaraj Dhaba and 'Hotel Darbar Dhaba' Kumar Gaikwad (Cidco) and Kiran Tulse (Satara area) and nine drunkards.

Khuldabad court imposed fine of Rs 27,000 on the owner of 'Hotel Rahul Dhaba' Gokul Jadhav (Khuldabad) and four drunkards.

Sessions court imposed fine of Rs 28,500 on the owner of Hotel Gaurav Maratha and eight drunkards. Similarly, fine of Rs 27,000 was imposed on the owner of Hotel on Beed By-pass road and four drunkards.

The drive was implemented under the guidance of superintendent Zagade, by deputy superintendent Praveen Pote, Sanjay Tavsalkar, inspector A J Qureshi, Rahul Gurav, Shahaji Shinde, second inspector Shivraj Waghmare, Ganesh Pawar, Bharat Daund, Sunil Kamble, S D Marathe, S D Ghule, S S Patil, M P Pawar, G B Ingale, assistant second inspector Ganesh Nagve Patil, Anant Shendarkar, Navnath Ghuge, Subhash Gunjale and others.