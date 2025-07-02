47 Shreeyash Pharmacy Inst students clear NIPER & GPAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Shreeyash Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research have achieved remarkable success in two of India’s most prestigious national-level pharmacy entrance examinations - National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025.

A total of 47 students achieved success - 22 in NIPER, 25 in GPAT, and notably, 15 students cleared both the examinations. The students who successfully cleared both NIPER and GPAT are: Rishikesh Phatale, Sanghpriya Bankar, Priya Une, Ritesh Thombre, Abhishek Dengale, Sakshi Markhelkar, Sakshi Surashe, Shubhada Naverkar, Shrikrishna Khedkar, Sakshi Kanade, Payal Ade, Payal Gawali, Kailas Karpe, Sneha Khandare, and Vaishnavi Bangar.

Chairman, Shreeyash Pratishthan Baswaraj Mangrule, principal Dr Ganesh Tapadiya, and the faculty congratulated successful students.