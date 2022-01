474 corona suspects positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

In all, 474 corona suspects were reported positive in district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Hudco, Wankhedenagar, Kailasnagar, Jaisinghpura, Vitthalnagar, Bansilalnagar, Mondha Naka, Pannalalnagar, Padegaon, Shehnagar, Pir Bazar, Samtanagar, Cidco Town Center, Rananagar, Garkheda, Bhavsinghpura, Jyotinagar, Nageshwarwadi, Mhada Colony, Kranti Chowk, Rokda Hanuman Colony, Orange City, Akashwani area, Thackrenagar, TV Centre, Rajnagar, Gajanannagar, Darshan Vihar Colony, Uttaranagari, Shendra MIDC, Satara area, Shambhunagar, Vishwabharti Colony, Jawahar Colony (One each).

Shreynagar, N-2, Osmanpura, Itkheda, Nandanvan Colony, Sutgirni Chowk, Cidco, Mukundwadi, Sundarwadi, Ulkanagari (Two each).

Harsul, N-1, Chikalthana (Four each). Jaibhavaninagar, N-4 (Five each). New Hanumannagar - 6, Beed By-pass - 7, N-2 - 8, Others - 219.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Soyegaon - 1, Khuldabad - 2, Phulambri - 7, Paithan - 8, Kannad - 16, Vaijapur - 18, Gangapur - 22, Sillod - 30, Aurangabad - 48.

2 die; total deaths: 3690

A 79 years old man from Babra, Phulambri and 80 years old man from Pawannagar died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 30

New patients: 474 (City 322 Rural 152)

Total patients: 1,66,251

Cured - 1,56,213

Discharged today: 1176 (City 715 461 rural)

Active: 6348

Deaths: 3690 (02 die on Sunday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 30

Total Doses: 43,52,004

First Dose: 28,01,163

Second Dose: 15,31,769

Precaution Dose: 19,072