48 suspects negative, one positive on Saturday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The corona reports of all family members of the two covid patients that tested positive on December 21 came negative on Saturday. Likewise, the reports of the 48 suspects that were tested on Saturday were negative. However, the antigen test of an 18-year-old girl came positive. The girl is in home isolation, said municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

The antigen test of the girl was done in Aurangpura health centre. The sample RT PCR of the suspected girl was sent to testing and genome sequencing. The girl has taken two doses of covaxin. She is suffering from cough, fever and weakness.