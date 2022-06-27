48th installation ceremony of Lions Club of Chikalthana held

Aurangabad, June 27:

The 48th installation ceremony of the Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana was held at Taj Vivanta on Sunday.

Lions Vijay Agrawal and Priti Jain took the charge of the posts of president and secretary of the Club respectively from their outgoing counterparts Manohar Agrawal and Rajesh Shukla.

Pankaj Agrawal took over the post of treasurer from Gajanan Jhalwar.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad who was the chief guest for the programme said that the work done by the Lions Club of Aurangabad-Chikalthana and other Lions Clubs in the city is praiseworthy and social organisations should take inspiration from them.

The other office-bearers of the Club included Jagdish Joshi (joint secretary), Leena Gupta (joint treasurer), Nidhi Agrawal (vice-president-I), Vinod Choudhary (vice-president-II) and Rajesh Shukla (vice-president-III).

Installation officer Arvind Machhar, induction officer S M Agrawal, deputy Governor-I Sunil Desarda and zone chairperson Sanjiv Gupta were seated on the dais.

Vinod Agrawal, Neelam Agrawal, Vinod Goyal, Kanta Goyal, Pramod Rathod, Ravindra Vaidya, Anita Vaidya, Santosh Kunapada, Uday Bharde, Dr Rajendra Boldhane, Sandeep Tathe, Shradha Tathe were inducted as new members. S M Agrawal administered an oath to the new members.

Former district Governor Tansukh Zambad, Mahaveer Patni and Rajesh Raut were prominent among those who were present. Anand Sethi and Jaikumar Tanvi worked as project chairmen.

Kalyan Waghmare conducted the proceedings while Priti Jain proposed a vote of thanks.