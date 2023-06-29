4th Cottonseed Oil Conclave-2023 to be held in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) and the All India Cottonseed Crushers Association (AICOSCA) are jointly organizing the 4th SEA-AICOSCA ‘Cottonseed Oil Conclave-2023’ in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on July 7-8 at Hotel Fern Residency. Over 300 delegates from across the country, associated with the cottonseed value chain, will attend the conference. The event will feature discussions on various aspects of the cottonseed value addition, with experts providing insights into the prices of cottonseed, cottonseed oil, and cottonseed cake in the concluding session. The conference will be attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and experts from India and abroad.