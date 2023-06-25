5 Bamu employees to get Rs 2 L each on retirement day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started the implementation of the decision of giving Rs 2 lakh to each employee on his/her retirement as leave encashment.

For the first time, five employees who will retire and will be given farewell on June 30 will get the amount. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the ceremony.

Non-teaching employees union leader Dr Kailas Pathrikar, and Castribe Employees union president Nandu Khobragade demanded to increase the amount of leave encashment. VC Dr Pramod Yeole announced last month that the amount of leave encashment would be double, from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. The administration tabled the proposal in the recent Management Council and it was approved unanimously. A total of five employees will retire at the end of this month and will be given its benefit.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, and Finance and Accounts Officer Pradeepkumar Deshmukh will also grace the farewell ceremony to be held at Mahatma Phule Hall at 3 pm on coming Friday.

The names of the employees' retirement month end are as follows; Vilas Tapre (senior assistant, establishment department), Changdev Mote (senior assistant, university printing press), Rashid Shaikh (peon), Ranjit Gund (laboratory assistant, Physics Department) and Pradeep Gaikwad (sanitation employee).