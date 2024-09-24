5 booked for theft in Church

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of five persons were booked with Cantonment Police Station recently for a theft at a church in Padegaon.

According to details, the then trustee Babu Mathew gave a complaint to Cantonment Police Station on March 28, 2023, about the theft of Rs 98,720 which took place at St Mary's Church in Padegaon on March 27, 2023.The Police did not register a case. Meanwhile, current trustee Lukose Daniel filed another complaint on June 17, 2024, against Babu Mathew, and Priest Philipose for the theft at the church. Hence, Babu Mathew filed a plea in the judicial magistrate first class through adv Suresh Menchirel requesting the court to direct police to register a case about theft in the church. As per the court orders, Cantonment Police registered a case against Saji George, M G Scariya, Lintu Thomas, Siby Alex and Yahiya Patel (Khan).