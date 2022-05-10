5 cars pile up when driver applies brake suddenly

Aurangabad, May 10:

A total of five cars dashed one after another in front of Sinchan Bhavan on Jalna Road at 11.30 am, on Tuesday when the driver of one of the vehicles applied a brake suddenly. No complaint was lodged with police after the vehicles drivers settled the matter mutually.

According to details, the driver of a car (MH-20-FU-6126) which was proceeding towards Kranti Chowk from Akashwani pulled the brake. The cars following it dashed one after another. A Baleno car dashed the car from behind. Similarly, Tata Tigor (MH-20-EY-0569) hit Baleno while Innova (MH-20-BY-7060) rammed into Tata car.

Hyundai Venue car (MH-20-FY-1913) dashed Innova from the rear. Since the last car was at high speed, its both the airbags got inflated. The last four cars were damaged.

On receiving information, personnel of Jawaharnagar Police Station reached the spot and streamline the traffic. Police inspector Santosh Patil said that no complaint was lodged as the car drivers settled the matter mutually.