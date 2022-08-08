5 corona patients reported on Monday
As many as, 05 new patients were reported in the district on Sunday, including 05 in city and 00 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday
Patients found: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,71,461
Patients discharged: 21 (City: 16, Rural: 05)
Total Discharged: 1,67,536
Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 181
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 55,99,442
First Dose: 30,40,577
Second Dose: 23,62,608
Precaution Dose: 1,96,257