5 corona patients reported on Monday

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

As many as, 05 new patients were reported in the district on Sunday, including 05 in city and 00 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,71,461

Patients discharged: 21 (City: 16, Rural: 05)

Total Discharged: 1,67,536

Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 181

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 55,99,442

First Dose: 30,40,577

Second Dose: 23,62,608

Precaution Dose: 1,96,257