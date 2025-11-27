5-day workshop on ‘Advanced Radar Security Systems’
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 27, 2025 22:45 IST2025-11-27T22:45:04+5:302025-11-27T22:45:04+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A five-day workshop on ‘Advanced Radar Security System’ will be organised at MIT between December 5 and 9 for Electronics Communication Engineering teachers and research students.
Expert and ex-Vice Chancellor Vijay Pandharipande, who has extensive experience and research in this field, will be conducting the class himself. For more information, one may contact the Head of the Department of Electronics at MIT.