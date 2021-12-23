5 get RI for casteist remarks to Buddhist monks, Upasakas

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

Session judge S K Kulkarni sentenced one-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 4,000 fine each to five sugarcane workers in the case of abusing, beating, and making casteist remarks to Buddhist monks and Upasakas going for a programme to Vaijapur.

The accused have been identified as Tarachand Seva Rathod (45), Sudhakar Tarachand Rathod (23), Suresh Seva Rathod (35), Jalam Seva Rathod (60) and Jeevan alias Dadu Jalam Rathod (22, all residents of Mundwadi Tanda, Kannad).

According to the complaint lodged by Bhikhu Gunanandji (51, Jambudweep Buddha Vihar, Navdi, Kannad) on January 2, 2015, he and his followers including Bhadant Sariputra, Bhadant Dhammasevak, Bhadant Manayu, Dyanratna, Upasak Dinkar Hivrale and seven others were going to Vakala (Vaijapur) for a programme.

At around 11.30 am, they reached Mundwadi, where the bullock carts of the sugarcane workers were parked along the road. Complainant and others requested them to take the bullock carts aside.

However, one of them made the casteist remarks to the complainant and others. They also kicked Bhadant Dhammasevak. The accomplices of the accused came there with sticks and sickles and also molested one woman there.

A case was registered in Kannad police station in this regard. During the hearing, public prosecutor, Kailas Pawar examined 12 witnesses.