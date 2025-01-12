5 lakh rupees stolen in Bhoiwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a daring theft, a thief made away with Rs 5 lakh from a steel box inside a wooden cupboard in a residence in Bhoiwada. The incident occurred sometime between January 5 and 10 near Asim Tower.

Vikram Kisanrao Chabukswar, the complainant, reported that he had stored Rs 5 lakh in Rs 500 notes, neatly packed into ten bundles, inside a steel box. The box was placed in a wooden cupboard in his home. However, when Chabukswar checked, the money was missing. An unknown thief is believed to be behind the crime. The matter was reported to the Kranti Chowk police station, who have since registered a case and launched an investigation.