5-level patrolling to be implemented in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Considering the increased criminal activities in the city, newly appointed commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya has decided to implemented 5-level patrolling in the city. These levels will include general checking, zonal checking, head quarters checking, good morning patrolling and afternoon patrolling. In all, 51 police officers will be deployed for it.

ACP, DCP for general checking

The responsibility of the general checking has been entrusted with ACP and DCP. These officers during the general checking will give a surprise visit to the police station and will check whether the lockup guard, constable, head constable, central duty constables are alert on duty. These officers will sent the required police force on the spot during the incidents of accident, murder, theft, dacoity, fire and other serious crimes.

PI appointed for zonal checking

PIs will be appointed for zonal checking. They will give surprise visits during Nakabandi and give required directives to the policemen on duty. They will deploy two mobile, peter mobile PCr mobile and night patrolling squad on the required spots.

Headquarters checking

Police officers of PI and API level will be appointed for headquarters checking. They will conduct patrolling throughout the city. They will visit immediately at the crime spot and give directives to the police station officers and employees.

Good morning Patrolling

This patrolling will be conducted between 5 am and 9 am. Police officers and employees will be more alert during this time. They will also vigil various religious places.

Patrolling all day in city

Police patrolling will be visible in the city throughout the day. Police inspectors have been appointed for the day patrolling, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.