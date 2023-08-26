5-month-old leopard cub sent to Pune TTC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The five month old leopard cub which was found in the Vaijapur forest range has been sent for advance treatment to transit treatment centre (TTC) in Pune.

Earlier, the cub was kept under observation of veterinary experts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The tender wildlife was responding positively, but his weakness was an issue of grave concern for the officials, who then sent his blood samples for checking and were surprised to learn that the cub was suffering from Gochid fever.

Proper care is being taken so that the health of the cub does not deteriorate. Hence after receiving the status report from TTC, the cub will be released in the natural habitat, it is learnt.

It may be noted that the government has not released funds for the transit treatment centre (TTC) at Daulatabad. The paperwork has gained momentum, said the officers.

Starting TTC will reduce several problems in taking care of animals. Besides, the loss of wildlife could also be avoided, said the wildlife warden Dr Kishore Pathak.

Meanwhile, the range forest officer (Vaijapur) Shankar Kavathe said, “The cub has been sent for further treatment to Pune as per the demand of the report underlining the need of urgent quality treatment.”