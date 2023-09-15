5 Morchas, 6 demonstrations, 14 threats of self-immolation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Various organisations, and political parties will organise Morcha, demonstrations and condemn agitation during the cabinet meeting to be held on Saturday. More than, 30 organisations sought permission to hold Morchas, but most of them after the negotiation with the police withdrew their request. Moreover, 15 persons threatened of self-immolation during the meeting and one of them was convinced to withdraw, but 14 remained firm on their stand.

Only five persons will be allowed

The police administration will allow only five persons in a delegation, which will submit memorandums to the ministers during the meeting. Against this backdrop, the police have deployed strict bandobast to maintain law and order during the cabinet meeting. The police will take the delegation in their vehicle and the delegates will submit the memorandum to the ministers. The police are taking care that the incidents of throwing ink on the ministers and others should not take place. No one without passes will be allowed at the venue.

Police Bandobast

6 SPs, 23 ACPs, Dy.SPs, 115 PIs, 296 APIs/PSIs, 1700 male constables, 147 female constables, 4 SRPF companies and 500 home guards.

Morchas - 15

Demonstrations - 06

Memorandums - 04

Morch Route - Kranti Chowk to Bhadkal Gate

Demonstrations venue - Bhadkal Gate