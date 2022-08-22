5 more colleges put in ‘No Admission Category;’ action taken against 17 institutes so far

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambekar Marathwada University (Bamu) took an action against five more colleges on the eve of the 64th foundation day.

With this, the number of colleges put in the ‘No Admissions Category’ has gone up to 17.

It may be noted that the administration started initiating action against the colleges and institutes which lacks infrastructure, facilities and approved staff as per the norms.

In the first phase, a total of six colleges from within the jurisdiction of the university were prohibited from the admission process for the academic year 2022-23.

In the second phase, the administration banned six more colleges from admitting students.

Addressing a press conference here on the eve of 64th foundation day, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that five colleges were put in the ‘No Admission Category’ for the lack of infrastructure, and facilities and approved staff. The orders of action were issued today.

A fine of Rs 2 lakh was also imposed on the four colleges. If they fail to pay the fine in 15 days, a seven per cent interest will be charged for the delay.

So far, the Bamu administration initiated action against 17 colleges within its jurisdiction.

Box

The names of the five colleges are as follows;

--People’s Forensic Science and Cyber Security College-Shendra (courses banned- one division of B Sc-Forensic Science and Cyber Security, B Sc-Non-Conventional and Conventional Energy, one division of M Sc-Applied Physics and Ballistic, M Sc Forensic Science and Toxicology).

--DSR College-Sharnapur Phata-T Point (admissions ban on one division of B Ed and M Ed courses each.

--Rashtriya College of Arts, Commerce and Science-Hatnur-Kannad (admission ban on one non-aided division of M A Political Science and History courses each).

--Magic Computer Academy-Paithan (admissions ban on one division of DCA, BCM, B Sc-Computer Science and MCM courses each).

--Milliya College of Beed (admission ban on one batch of M Sc Computer Science, M A English courses each).

Box

Probe in 5 more colleges soon

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the enquiry of five additional colleges would commence soon. “This is a continuous process. Inspection of more colleges would be conducted in a phased manner. Some colleges which do not have facilities are being closed by their management itself. Because of action, now, we can see that the colleges are starting the recruitment process,” he added.