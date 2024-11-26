5 teams of forest depts camping for 15 days to catch leopard

rumours being spread

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The five different teams of the Forest Department have been camping in Paithan tehsil for the past 15 days to catch a leopard who killed a girl child recently.

It may be noted that after a child was killed in a leopard attack in Jalgaon Shivara-74 in Paithan tehsil, the forest department set up cages in this Shivara for the last 15 days.

As soon as the villagers report that a leopard was spotted, the team rushes there but finds nothing. Therefore, forest officials said citizens should cooperate, but not send false and misleading clippings, otherwise, they would face action.

The teams of officers and employees from the Range Forest Office are on patrol in 74-Jalgaon and other villages. The staff is rushing to the spot to ensure that no one else loses their life.

But, the information given by people is just turning rumours. The patrol team says that not a single untoward incident has taken place since November 14.

Citizens need to take precautions

Many precautionary measures are being taken to raise awareness by the Forest Department officials. Following are some of the precautions to be taken by citizens to protect themselves from leopards;

--Avoid going alone to the fields

--If you see an animal, do not chase it nor go near it

--Keep a sturdy stick in your hand

--If you have a dog with you, put a barbed leash around its neck

--Go to the fields while playing a song on the radio

--Wild boars, deer and wild rabbits are food for leopard

--Light a bright lamp near the house and keep pets confined if possible

--Identify the type of animal by its footprints.

Give correct information

Keep the area clean to reduce the movement of leopards. The cleanliness will reduce the movement of stray dogs and pigs. They will not roam in your village and fields due to non-availability of food. Immediately inform the forest department about wild animals, avoiding accidents is in the hands of alert citizens.

(Shashikant Tambe, Range Forest Officer)