5 two-wheelers stolen from city

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

Thieves stole five motorcycles from various parts of the city. Cases were registered in this regard on Tuesday in the respective police station jurisdictions.

Harpreetsingh Jasbirsingh Dakkhan’s (Devanagari)motorcycle (MH20 CZ 7113) was stolen from Jabinda Estate, Devanagari on February 15 night.

Dnyaneshwar Murlidahr Shingne’s (Prison Quarters, Harsul)motorcycle (MH 20 CG 0162) was stolen from prison quarters on January 31.

Shaikh Rahim Shaikh Nawaz’s (Burannagar, Jalna)motorcycle (MH21 BL 0051)was stolen from Government Medical College and Hospital on February 18.

Syed Saker Ali Syed Shaukat Ali’s (Junabazar) motorcycle (MH20 FD 1068) was stolen from Sajed Palace Building on February 11.

Amol Bhaskar Bavche’s (Mayur Park)motorcycle (MH20 DH 6054) was stolen from Kranti Chowk.

Cases have been registered with Osmanpura, Harsul, Begumpura, City Chowk and Kranti Chowk police stations respectively.