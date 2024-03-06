50 pc concession to be given in betterment charges for properties up to 1500 sq ft

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Sreekanth on Wednesday hinted at giving 50 per cent concession in betterment charges to properties up to 1500 square feet in the Gunthewari area.

A decision will be taken within the next week about the concession. This decision will give relief to the big property holders in the city. Earlier, it was decided to concessions to constructions up to 600 square feet. Illegal Gunthewari areas have sprung up from all four sides of the city and their number is over 400.

Initially, a 50 per cent concession was given for the regularisation of Gunthewari properties. Later, the concession scheme was stopped. So, the residents refused to pay full charges for the regularisation.

Administrator G Sreekant recently decided to waive 50 per cent betterment charges for properties up to 600 square feet so that poor and common men can benefit from it. There was a demand to give concessions to big residences. MLA Sanjay Shirsath also made the demand.

Talking to newsmen on Wednesday, the administrator said that concession in betterment charges would be given to properties up to 1500 square feet in Gunthewari areas. He said that the decision would be announced soon. So, owners of constructions up to 1500 square feet will have to pay 50 per cent betterment charges. It is hoped that this will generate a big level for CSMC.