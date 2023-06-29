Australia pacer Scott Boland signs three-year deal with Melbourne Stars in BBL

Melbourne [Australia], June 29 : Australian fast bowler Scott Boland on Thursday signed a three-year deal with the Melbourne Stars until the end of Big Bash League|15.

"Australian fast bowler Scott Boland has signed with the Melbourne Stars until the end of BBL|15," Melbourne Stars said in a statement.

Boland, who burst onto the international test scene during the Ashes Boxing Day test of 2021, instantly became a cult hero of the MCG and Australian cricket, taking 6/7 in a dream debut.

Boland returns to the Stars, having made his debut for the club in BBL|03, in a squad that featured the likes of Luke Wright, Brad Hodge, Bob Quiney, John Hastings, David Hussey and Lasith Malinga.

The quick then spent three seasons with the Hurricanes before focusing on Test commitments.

Boland said that the opportunity to play in front of big crowds at the MCG was too hard to turn down.

"I can't wait to be a part of the Big Bash again and it's great to be back at home with the Melbourne Stars in front of family and friends at the MCG. The Stars have the best fans in the league and hopefully, I can be a part of some success and that elusive first BBL title," Boland said in a statement.

"I can't remember a player bursting onto the scene and being loved by the MCG crowd as much as Scott Boland since Shane Warne. It only seems appropriate that fans will get to see him more at the MCG over the next three summers for the Melbourne Stars," General Manager Blair Crouch said.

"Scott is a quality person, we're thrilled to welcome him and his family back to the Stars and I know our members and fans will love what he will bring to the club," he added.

