Australian among 5 people working with aid organization killed in Gaza

Canberra [Australia], April 2 : An Australian is among members of the aid organisation World Central Kitchen who were killed in Gaza, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday, CNN reported.

"Lalzawmi 'Zomi' Frankcom was doing extraordinarily valuable work. This is someone who volunteered in Australia to help people during the bushfires. This is someone who was volunteering overseas to provide aid through this charity for people who are suffering tremendous deprivation in Gaza," Albanese said.

"Australia expects full accountability for the deaths of aid workers, which is completely unacceptable," Albanese said.

Australia has contacted Israel, Albanese said, adding that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has "requested a call-in from the Israeli ambassador to Australia" to "ask for accountability."

"The truth is that this is beyond any reasonable circumstances that someone going about providing aid and humanitarian assistance should lose their life. And there were four aid workers as well as a Palestinian driver in this vehicle," Albanese said.

At least five people working with the World Central Kitchen (WCK) have been killed in Gaza, WCK founder Jose Andres told CNN on Monday, without giving specific details.

"We are aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed in an IDF attack while working to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza. This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER. We will share more information when we have gathered all the facts," WCK said in a separate statement.

Videos obtained by CNN show the bodies of multiple people wearing apparent WCK vests after an airstrike hit Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces said it is "conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident."

Among the deceased were found a British passport, a Polish passport, and an Australian passport.

