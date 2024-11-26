50 pc scholarship applications still pending in colleges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 50 per cent of scholarship applications of the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme are pending in college login.

It may be noted that the Government of India is implementing the scholarship Scheme to ensure that backward-class students do not face any difficulty in pursuing higher education due to financial constraints.

However, even though the academic session is half over, the Social Welfare Department has not received even 50 per cent of the applications compared to the previous year. Most of the applications are lying on the college logins.

The Social Welfare and Other Backward Classes Welfare Department has now extened the last date for scholarship application submission up to December 15.

The scholarship process is being implemented through the OBC Bahujan Kalyan Department for college students from the Scheduled Castes, Neo-Buddhist communities and Other Backward Classes, Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes (SBC) from this year.

This scholarship scheme is implemented for traditional and professional courses. The account of these backward students is credited with subsistence allowance, tuition fees and examination fees. For this, students have to apply online applications on the ‘Mahadbt’ portal. It has been more than two months since this portal was launched.

However, the OBC Bahujan Kalyan Department has not yet received the applications of 50 per cent of the students.

The applications which are pending on the college logins should be scrutinised and the completed applications should be forwarded to the logins of both the offices as soon as possible. The officers have also appealed to the students to upload the correct documents on the ‘Mahadbt’ portal and fill the scholarship application within the deadline.

66 K beneficiaries last year

The Social Welfare Department has received 15,724 applications from students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Neo-Buddhist communities to date.

The OBC Bahujan Welfare Department has received 21, 881 applications from college students belonging to OBC, Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Categories.

Meanwhile, scholarship was deposited in the bank accounts of a total of 66, 972 students, including 29, 416 students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Nomadic Tribes, and 37,556 students of Other Backward Classes and special Backward categories, last year.