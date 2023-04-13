50 per cent of nomination papers declared invalid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 30 nomination papers of the Board of Studies (BoS) election of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were declared invalid during the scrutiny.

A total of 59 nomination papers were filed for the election of chairmen of 38 BoS from April 3 to 11. The election will be held on April 25. During the scrutiny, 30 nomination papers were declared invalid on Thursday.

Those whose nominations were declared invalid can appeal with the vice chancellor up to April 15.

Hearing on the appeal will be done on April 18. The last date for withdrawing of nomination paper is April 19.

The final list of candidates will be displayed on the same day. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, Dr Satish Patil, Dr Bharati Gavli, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Ram Chavan and others carried out the recruitment.