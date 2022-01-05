50 teachers of GMCH resign from PG research guides post

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

A total of 50 teachers from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) resigned

from the post of a postgraduate research guide on Wednesday for their various pending demands including allowance.

They also sent copies of resignation to the vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research.

There are 150 teachers in the GMCH. Of them, 50 have handed over their resignation from the post of research guide to the dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kagilnalkar. The remaining teachers will resign on January 6.

The teachers who are members of Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association did not get their ‘non-practising allowance’ since December 2019.

The other demands include providing 'risk allow' on the line doctors working in Central government, travel allowance as per the recommendations of Seventh Pay Commission, timebound promotion and increment and converting cancelled holidays into earned leave.

Dr Mohan Doibhale, Dr Bharat Sonawne, Dr Shiraz Baig, Dr Jyoti Irwane-Bajaj, Dr Prabha Khaire and others were present.

Newly elected president of the Association Dr Bharat Sonawne said that the guides would sign the research dissertation of PG students on January 15 if their

demands are not fulfilled.