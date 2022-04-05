500 illegal water connections disconnected at Paithan

Action of Paithan municipal council water supply department

Aurangabad, April 5:

The Paithan municipal council disconnected 500 water connections taken illegally from the main water supply line of the city on Tuesday. Due to the increase in the number of illegal connections on the filling line, it was taking extra time to fill the water tanks. This led to a severe water crisis in the city.

Water is supplied to Paithan city through a waterline from the water treatment center at Jayakwadi from a 12.5 km parallel waterline on the National Highway 752 Paithan-Aurangabad road. Many traders, residential houses, small and big businesses and marriage halls on this road had illegally taken connections from the municipal council's main waterline, disrupting water supply to the city of Paithan. Irregular, low pressure water supply was taking place in some areas due to non-filling of water tanks in the city. This led to an uproar all over the city. Hence the council administration decided to take action against the connections.

Survey for two days

Water supply inspector Sankati Papulwar surveyed the main waterline for two days with a team to locate the illegal connections. The officials found nearly 500 illegal connections on this line. On Tuesday, Papulwar along with a team disconnected all unauthorized water connections between Left Canal and Pachod Phata. Papulwar said action would be taken after submitting a report to the administrator.