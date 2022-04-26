500-page chargesheet filed in 30:30 scheme scam case

Transactions of Rs 68 crore through banks

Aurangabad, April 26:

The economic offences wing of the crime branch of the rural police has filed a 500-page chargesheet against Santosh alias Sachin Namdev Rathod (Mundwadi, Kannad), the main accused in the 30:30 scam in the court. The police investigation revealed that there was no property in the name of the accused. Sources said that he had transacted Rs 68 crore through banks.

The Bidkin police station had on January 21 filed a case of fraud against Santosh, the main accused in the scam, along with Krishna Rathore and Pankaj Rathore on a complaint filed by Daulat Rathore. After the accused was remanded in police custody, the police found a diary in his house consisting of the names of 300 investors. There was talk of amassing wealth in Nashik and Kolkata. However, a police investigation revealed that he had not officially invested anywhere, and no assets were found in his name. But a total of Rs 68 crore has been transacted through various bank accounts of Santosh. At present, there is no large amount of money in his bank accounts, and the vehicles bought by the accused were sold before the case was registered. Santosh was arrested by the rural police on January 21 and was initially kept in police custody for a few days. Later he was remanded in judicial custody. He is still in judicial custody at Harsul jail, senior police officials said.

Difficult for investors to get money

The police found no movable and immovable property in the investigation. Police also wrote a letter to the state revenue department seeking information on Rathore's assets. It became clear that he did not have any assets, and had not made any legal investments. As a result, hundreds of investors have lost crores of rupees and the chances of recovery are unlikely.