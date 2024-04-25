51 candidates in the Lok Sabha arena from Aurangabad constituency

Last day sees 23 applications: Scrutiny of applications will be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In all, 23 candidates filed applications in Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on the last day. Total 51 candidature applications have been received and scrutiny of applications will be held on April 26.

On the last day, Afsar Khan, Abdul Samad Bagwan, Arjun Galphade, Dr Jeevan Rajput, Nanda Muke, Narayan Jadhav, Prashant Awhale, Bharat Kadam, Bhanudas Sarode, Madhukar Tribhuvan, Manoj Ghodke, Meera Singh, Ranjan Salve, Ramnath Mandalik, Latif Jabbar Khan, Vishal Nandarkar, Vishwas Mhaske, Sheikh Samir Sheikh Shafiq, Sriram Jadhav, Sandeep Jadhav, Sandeep Mankar, Sachin Mandlik and Suresh Chaudhary filed applications. Chandkrant Khaire from Thackeray Sena, and Sandipan Bhumre from Shindesena also filed applications.

The application withdrawal date is April 29, on the same day symbols will be allotted to the candidates. There is a possibility that some applications might be found invalid in scrutiny and some may be withdrawn. The final number of candidates will decide how many EVMs will be required in the election. At present, there are twice as many candidates in the contest as compared to the last election. There were 23 candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.