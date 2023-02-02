Industrialist Hulsurkar passes away

Aurangabad

Renowned industrialist and chief coordinator of Bahubhashik Brahman Sanghatan Vijay Manohar Hulsurkar (64) died on Thursday. The last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar Crematorium in the afternoon. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, brother and sister. He was president for four tenures of the Tarun Udyojak Sanghatana now called as Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA). He organised four conventions of Bahubhashik Brahman Sanghatna at the Marathwada level.