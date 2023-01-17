51 K voters to be declared duplicate in district

Aurangabad: Around 51,000 voters are likely to be declared duplicates in the district.It may be noted that the State Election Commission (SEC) declared the final list of voters. Around 11,000 voters increased in the district while 1.2 lakh voters who have different names but have similar faces were found. Of them, 50 per cent of voters are likely to be declared duplicates and removed from the voters' list. There were 29.02 lakh voters in the district on November 9, 2022, while it rose to 29.13 lakh voters on January 5, 2023. This indicates a rise in voters number by 11,109.

PwD, LGBT voters

The nine Assembly constitutes in the city and district have 10,000 persons with disabilities (PwD) while the number of LGBT voters is 91.

Rise in 18-30 yrs voters

There is a rise in voters in the age group of 18 to 30 years. This is because of the registration facility four times a year.

Some voters' name figure at 2 places

The names of some of the voters were found in two Constituencies. This came to light because of similarities in photographs.

The Blooth Level Officers (BLO) examined the photographs and met the voters to confirm this. Senior officers will take the decision about it.

What do election dept officers say?

The district has 1.2 lakh voters with a similar faces. Their details are being examined. The officers of the election department said that the names of voters would be removed if they figure in the two Constituencies list.

Constituency-wise voters

The Constituency-wise number of voters is as follows;

-Sillod-- (3.19 lakh)

-Kannad—(3.18 lakh)

-Phulambri (3.37 lakh)

-Aurangabad-Central (3.24 lakh)

-Aurangabad-West (3.50 lakh)

-Aurangabad-East (3.18 lakh)

-Paithan (3.2 lakh)

-Gangapur (3.30 lakh)

-Vaijapur (3.3 lakh)

--Total voters 29.13 lakh