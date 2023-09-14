51 power-theft disposed of through mediation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In all, 51 power-theft cases were disposed of through mediation during the National Lokadalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority at the district and sessions court at Aurangabad and Vaijapur on September 9.

The cases were disposed of according to section 136 of the Electricity Act - 2003 and the rules of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). The 51 electricity consumers paid a total amount of Rs 8,76,365 and resolved the cases in the Lokadalat.

The Lokadalat was inaugurated by principal district judge Vibha Ingale. The secretary of the authority V P Fadnis, district judge D H Keluskar, N M Jamadar, MSEDCL junior legal officer Sunil Pawade and others were present.