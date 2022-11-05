52 illegal water connections from Sangramnagar severed

The special squad (I) headed by the AMC chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule took the action. The team comprising engineers checked both the pipelines (supplying water to the cluster of localities) passing beneath the Sangramnagar flyover near Shahnoormiyan Dargah Chowk and detected 52 illegal connections during the drive. The illegal connections drawing water through pipelines of 150 mm and 200 mm sizes were severed.

Earlier, acting upon the High Court orders, the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari established three squads to implement the illegal water connection drive in the city. These squads have been assigned the responsibility of conducting a ground survey of pipelines (drawing water to store water for distribution in the elevated storage reservoirs) and disconnecting the illegal connections on the spot. The action-taking team comprise Rohit Ingle, Mahesh Chaudhary and others.