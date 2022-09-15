52 patients undergo surgeries on second day

96 patients cured in last two days

Aurangabad, Sep 15:

In all, 52 patients underwent surgeries on the second day of the 46th free plastic surgery camp organized in memory of Padma Shri Sharad Kumar Dicksheet by Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana, MGM and Aurangabad Druggist and Chemist Association at MGM Hospital on Thursday.

A total of 96 patients have undergone surgeries in the last two days. Surgeries are performed for cleft lips, drooping eyelids, facial scars and deformities in the operation theater by experts Dr Raj Lala, Dr Lalita Lala, Dr Ujwala Dahiphale along with a team of Dr Darshal Panchal, Dr Ujwala Bhavsar and Dr Rahul Badgha. From the 52 surgeries, 7 were performed on cleft lips, nasal deformities 5, drooping eyelids 7, scars and partial burns 18 and other deformities 15.

Patients from Ahmednagar, Jalna, Sillod, Paithan, Bhusawal, Jafarabad, Dhule, Vaijapur, Beed, Gangakhed and rural parts of Marathwada and neighboring districts were among those who underwent surgery in this camp. Former director of Lions International Dr Naval Malu visited and interacted with the organizers as well as doctors.