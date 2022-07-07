53 corona patients reported on Thursday

Aurangabad, July 7:

As many as, 53 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 40 in city and 13 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 53 (City: 40, Rural: 13)

Total Patients: 1,70,439

Patients discharged: 17 (City: 10, Rural: 07)

Total Discharged: 1,66,394

Total Deaths: 3736 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 309

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,44,289

First Dose: 30,21,063

Second Dose: 23,25,575

Precaution Dose: 97,661