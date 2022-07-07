53 corona patients reported on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 7, 2022 10:10 PM 2022-07-07T22:10:09+5:30 2022-07-07T22:10:09+5:30
Aurangabad, July 7: As many as, 53 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 40 in city and 13 ...
Aurangabad, July 7:
As many as, 53 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 40 in city and 13 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 53 (City: 40, Rural: 13)
Total Patients: 1,70,439
Patients discharged: 17 (City: 10, Rural: 07)
Total Discharged: 1,66,394
Total Deaths: 3736 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 309
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,44,289
First Dose: 30,21,063
Second Dose: 23,25,575
Precaution Dose: 97,661Open in app