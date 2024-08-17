550 hospitals shut OPD services; Treatment of 10,000 patients on hold; Outstation patients raise concerns; 4,000 minor and major surgeries postponed Emergency services functioning smoothly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Doctors in the city suspended OPD services from 6 am on Saturday in protest against the assault and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata.

As a result, treatment for 10,000 patients, who visit OPDs in 550 city hospitals daily, was halted. Additionally, 4,000 minor and major surgeries were postponed. "Doctor, when should we return for treatment? When will the surgery take place?" were the questions patients were compelled to ask.

Following the incident in Kolkata, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) observed a day of protest by suspending services nationwide from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday. Doctors and hospitals in the city participated spontaneously, leading to a complete shutdown of OPD services. However, emergency services remained operational, with accident victims receiving necessary care. Non-urgent and scheduled surgeries were postponed.

________________________________________

Patients advised to visit on Sunday for cold, cough, and mental health issues

Patients, who came for treatment of cold, cough, and mental health conditions, were informed by hospital staff that the OPD services were closed for the day and were advised to return on Sunday.

________________________________________

Rural patients face hardships

Most hospitals had displayed ‘OPD Closed’ boards outside. Every day, around 2,000 to 4,000 patients from rural areas visit the city hospitals for treatment. However, due to the lack of awareness about the IMA's strike, at least 2,000 to 3,000 rural patients had to make unnecessary trips. Many doctors stated that patients in need of urgent care were attended to.

________________________________________

Surgeries to be conducted next week

Dr Ritesh Soni, president of the Aurangabad Surgical Society, said that emergency surgeries were carried out as usual, while scheduled surgeries were postponed and will be performed next week. Society secretary Dr Naveen Kasliwal mentioned that patients responded positively to the doctors' protest.

________________________________________

Which surgeries were postponed?

Doctors stated that surgeries that were not immediately necessary, such as hernia, cancer, uterus, brain, and piles surgeries, were postponed.

________________________________________

First major doctors’ protest in city

For the first time, a major protest by doctors took place in the city. Around 10,000 doctors participated and suspended OPD services, leading to the halt of 10,000 daily OPD visits and the postponement of 4,000 minor and major surgeries.

Dr Ujjwala Dahiphale, President, IMA, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

________________________________________

GMCH strike continues for fifth day

At the Government Medical College and Hospital, the resident doctors' strike continued for the fifth day on Saturday. OPD services catered to 1,626 patients, and 18 surgeries were performed, while 4 surgeries were postponed due to patients' unfitness, according to medical superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade. At the District Civil Hospital OPD, 634 patients were treated, and 5 surgeries were performed, according to civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipwale.