56 corona patients reported in 8 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In all, 56 corona patients have been recorded with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) health department in the past eight days, of which 36 are active patients.

Every day patients suffering from cough, cold and fever are approaching to the CSMC health centres. They are being advised to conduct the corona tests. On March 18, in all 17 corona patients were reported. The positivity rate in the city is around 13 percent.

Considering the threat of corona again, CSMC health department has made the preparations. Meltron Hospital has been equipped for treating the serious patients. Out of the total 56 patients, 20 have recovered completely while 36 are active patients. No corona patient died in the past four months, but a 65 years old woman died on Friday.

The administration has appealed the people to avoid going to a crowded place and use masks and sanitizers.

Patients reported since March 18

March 18 - 17

March 19 - 03

March 20 - 02

March 21 - 15

March 22 - 03

March 23 - 03

March 24 - 10

March 25 - 03

36 active patients in age group

Upto 5 years - 1

5 to 18 - 5

18 to 50 - 18

Above 50 - 18