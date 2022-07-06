56 corona patients reported on Wednesday

Aurangabad, July 6:

As many as, 56 new patients were reported on Wednesday, including 43 in city and 13 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 56 (City: 43, Rural: 13)

Total Patients: 1,70,386

Patients discharged: 41 (City: 25, Rural: 16)

Total Discharged: 1,66,377

Total Deaths: 3736 (01 dies on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 273

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,41,318

First Dose: 30,20,142

Second Dose: 23,24,531

Precaution Dose: 96,645