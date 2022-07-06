56 corona patients reported on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 6, 2022 10:40 PM 2022-07-06T22:40:16+5:30 2022-07-06T22:40:16+5:30
Aurangabad, July 6: As many as, 56 new patients were reported on Wednesday, including 43 in city and 13 ...
As many as, 56 new patients were reported on Wednesday, including 43 in city and 13 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 56 (City: 43, Rural: 13)
Total Patients: 1,70,386
Patients discharged: 41 (City: 25, Rural: 16)
Total Discharged: 1,66,377
Total Deaths: 3736 (01 dies on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 273
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,41,318
First Dose: 30,20,142
Second Dose: 23,24,531
Precaution Dose: 96,645