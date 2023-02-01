Man booked for raping girl

Aurangabad

Cidco police have booked a man for raping a girl and threatening her to make her photos viral on social media. The accused have been identified as Sagar Sheknath Jadhav (30, Wankhedenagar).

Police said, the victim met accused Sagar in 2021 and they developed a love affair. In March 2022, she eloped with him and came home after seven days. On October 2, 2022, she was engaged to another boy in the city and her marriage was fixed on February 26, 2023. When Sagar came to know about it, he sent lewd photos of the victim to her to-be husband. Hence, her marriage was canceled. Later, he threatened the victim to make their video viral and raped her frequently.

Under the guidance of PI Sambhaji Pawar PSI Krishna Ghayal is further investigating the case.