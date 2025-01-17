570 farmers apply for land parcels in DMIC Project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant move, 570 farmers affected by the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) have applied for reserved land parcels in the Bidkin and Shendra industrial areas. As of now, 402 applications have been approved, and 226 farmers have already deposited the required amounts, according to officials from Auric City.

The Bidkin industrial zone has witnessed a surge in investments, with companies like Toyota-Kirloskar Motors, JSW Green Mobility, Lubrizol Pvt. Ltd., and Ather Energy pledging a total of Rs 58,000 crore. The influx of major industries has spurred demand for industrial plots, with 22 additional companies seeking land from Auric.

------------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------

5-year sale restriction on land parcels

More than 600 farmers' lands were acquired for the Bidkin and Shendra industrial zones under the DMIC project. In exchange, farmers were compensated and were entitled to receive 10% of the total land they gave up as developed plots within the DMIC.

The intention is for farmers to establish industries on these plots and become entrepreneurs. The land parcels are offered at the same rate as the acquired land. While entrepreneurs must set up industries within three years of acquiring plots from Auric, farmers have no such obligation. However, they are prohibited from selling the plots for five years after acquisition.